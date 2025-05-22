Memorial Day deals for veterans, active-duty military members

SeaWorld San Antonio, as well as other places, have deals for Memorial Day Weekend.

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Day will be here soon, and some places are honoring veterans with special deals.

We’ve gathered a list of restaurants and recreational places offering discounts on Memorial Day and all year round:

Restaurants

Wendy’s - When you enroll for WendyMail, partnered with WeSalute, you can get exclusive offers on patriotic holidays like Memorial Day, as well as other savings year-round

Kona Grill - From May 23 to May 26, Kona Grill will have 20 percent off food items for active-duty members, Gold Star Families and reserves who present a valid military ID or proof of service. This is a dine-in only offer that cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

Cici’s Pizza - Participating locations offer a 10 to 25 percent discount to military members, including active duty, veterans and their immediate families.

Hard Rock Cafe - Guests can get 15 percent off all food, non-alcoholic beverages and retail purchases with a valid military ID.

Kolache Factory - The restaurant offers a 10 percent year-round discount for Veterans and active-duty military. Service members need to show a current ID or a Veteran’s DD-214.

Outback Steakhouse - The chain has a 10 percent off Heroes Discount for military veterans and servicemembers, firefighters, police officers, first responders, doctors, nurses and medical staff with a valid ID. This is a dine-in only, year-round discount that cannot be used with other rewards or discounts.

New Braunfels Brewing Co. - A military discount is always available, but they are also offering special deals on alcoholic beverages on May 26 and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Whataburger - Get one free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee when you visit in-store. This deal is available all year long for veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID.

Recreational Activities

Wonder Theatre - The Wonder Theatre is offering five dollars off any ticket, including adults, children/students and military/first responders/senior tickets for their May 24 performance of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” Use the promo code “LOCOMOTION” to get this deal. This will not work on tickets that have already been sold. Military and First Responders always receive discounted admission.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas - The park is hosting Military Appreciation Days from May 23 to May 26. According to their website, all active-duty, National Guard, reserves, retired members and veterans will get free admission to the park and can buy up to six tickets at a discount for family and friends. You need to be registered with ID.me to receive the discount and you can only get this offer online.

Blue Star Museums - Through the National Endowment for the Arts, some museums in San Antonio are offering free admission for active-duty military families from Memorial Day through Labor Day. In San Antonio , museums under this initiative are the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Casa Navarro State Historic Site and the Contemporary at Blue Star, but the website said more organizations will be added each week.

SeaWorld San Antonio - The park is offering a Memorial Day Sale, where guests can become a Pass Member for Season or Annual passes, starting as low as $99. This includes getting Aquatica for free, discounts and giveaways. Plus, there will be a special fireworks viewing on May 24 and 25, with extended hours. The special VIP experience is $54.99 for children and $69.99 for adults and includes a beverage option, entree and side. Reservations can be made on their website.

