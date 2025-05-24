City of San Antonio offices and services that will be open, closed this Memorial Day

When will San Antonio pools reopen?

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Memorial Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.

Public safety and emergency services will operate on Monday, May 26, but here are the city services that will be open or closed.

Open:

SAPD officers will be on duty

Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel will be on duty

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

City parks and trails

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Select outdoor pools from 1-7 p.m.

La Villita and Market Square shops

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

3-1-1 (210-207-6000) will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Garbage, recycling, and organics will have normal collections all week.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

Closed: