City of San Antonio offices and services that will be open, closed this Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Memorial Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.
Public safety and emergency services will operate on Monday, May 26, but here are the city services that will be open or closed.
Open:
- SAPD officers will be on duty
- Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel will be on duty
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- City parks and trails
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held
- Select outdoor pools from 1-7 p.m.
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- 3-1-1 (210-207-6000) will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Garbage, recycling, and organics will have normal collections all week.
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
Closed:
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
- Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, will be closed.
- All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will be closed.
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section
- San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Administrative Offices
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Head Start administrative offices and school district site
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate office
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Spanish Governors Palace
- World Heritage Center
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office