Woman hit, killed by train on West Side, SAPD says

A woman experiencing homelessness is dead after she was hit and killed by a train on the West Side just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Martin Street.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

The victim, who has not been identified, had been experiencing homelessness and was staying at Haven for Hope, police said.

She was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department, EMS and Union Pacific officials responded to the scene.