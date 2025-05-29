10-year-old killed in crash involving semi-trailer truck in Atascosa County, DPS says

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Texas State Highway 16.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 10-year-old child was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Atascosa County involving a semi-trailer truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Texas State Highway 16, south of Encino Drive.

DPS said that a Jeep Compass was behind the semi-trailer truck traveling southbound on the road.

A DPS preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the semi-trailer truck attempted to turn right when it was struck from behind by the Jeep Compass.

The 10-year-old passenger inside the Jeep Compass was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS told KSAT. The driver was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio for treatment.

DPS said the driver of the semi-trailer truck was not injured.

As a result of the crash, State Highway 16 is temporarily closed and is expected to reopen within the next hour, according to DPS.

The crash remains under further investigation. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.