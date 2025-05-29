2 officers injured in West Side crash, police say

The crash happened Thursday morning near North Brazos and Ruiz streets.

SAN ANTONIO – Two officers were sent to a hospital after they were injured in a crash on the West Side, according to SAPD.

The crash happened Thursday morning near North Brazos and Ruiz streets.

Police said one of the officers traveled northbound on Brazos Street while the other driver traveled eastbound on Ruiz Street when the two vehicles collided.

SAPD said tree branches obstructed a stop sign in the area. It is unclear if the tree branches contributed to the crash.

Authorities said a male officer suffered an injury to his head, and a female officer suffered a hand injury in the crash. A passenger in the other car was also transported to a hospital.

It is not yet known who caused the crash, SAPD said.

Police said both officers have served more than five years with the department.