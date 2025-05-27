Skip to main content
1 dead after crash on I-10 access road on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Cause of the crash remains under investigation

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday along the Interstate 10 access road near Wurzbach Road.

Police described the crash as a single-vehicle crash. However, the San Antonio Fire Department said it was a two-vehicle crash.

Photos at the scene show multiple vehicles appear to be involved.

SAPD and the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office are at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

