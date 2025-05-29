High school graduate shot, killed at Central Texas house party, reports say

UHLAND, Texas – A high school graduate was shot and killed at a Central Texas house party, according to multiple news outlets.

Uhland police announced on social media that Andrew Farias, 18, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday outside a home on Rocky Road, about 15 miles northwest of San Marcos.

Recommended Videos

Farias graduated from San Marcos High School just over 24 hours before the shooting, according to a report from KTBC in Austin.

Police said Chad Lee-Gardner, 20, was arrested and is being charged with murder in connection to Farias’ death.

According to a report from KTBC, “the homeowner told law enforcement that they were throwing a graduation party for their family member, Andrew Farias.”

In an arrest affidavit, the homeowner told investigators a fight broke out between two girls around 1 a.m. A witness said the fight started because there were a group of girls “making faces” and talking about others at the party, the affidavit states.

Lee-Gardner later jumped in and hit the homeowner in the head with a pistol, according to the affidavit. Farias attempted to confront Lee-Gardner, and he fired his weapon twice.

Authorities attempted to perform life-saving measures, but Farias was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee-Gardner was taken into custody and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Read also: