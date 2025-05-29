Skip to main content
High school graduate shot, killed at Central Texas house party, reports say

Andrew Farias graduated from San Marcos High School just over 24 hours before the shooting, according to multiple reports

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Chad Lee-Gardner, 20. (Travis County Jail, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

UHLAND, Texas – A high school graduate was shot and killed at a Central Texas house party, according to multiple news outlets.

Uhland police announced on social media that Andrew Farias, 18, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday outside a home on Rocky Road, about 15 miles northwest of San Marcos.

Farias graduated from San Marcos High School just over 24 hours before the shooting, according to a report from KTBC in Austin.

Police said Chad Lee-Gardner, 20, was arrested and is being charged with murder in connection to Farias’ death.

According to a report from KTBC, “the homeowner told law enforcement that they were throwing a graduation party for their family member, Andrew Farias.”

In an arrest affidavit, the homeowner told investigators a fight broke out between two girls around 1 a.m. A witness said the fight started because there were a group of girls “making faces” and talking about others at the party, the affidavit states.

Lee-Gardner later jumped in and hit the homeowner in the head with a pistol, according to the affidavit. Farias attempted to confront Lee-Gardner, and he fired his weapon twice.

Authorities attempted to perform life-saving measures, but Farias was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee-Gardner was taken into custody and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

