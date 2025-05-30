Lower levels of I-35 near downtown closed Friday; several cars stuck in high water

SAN ANTONIO – The lower levels of Interstate 35 were closed Friday morning after storms prompted a surge of high water.

Around 5:30 a.m., Transguide cameras in the area near San Pedro showed several cars already stuck in high water in the northbound lanes.

Traffic in the southbound lanes could be seen moving slowly.

A KSAT crew at the scene saw San Antonio Fire Department officials working to rescue two stranded drivers. Both were safely taken from their cars.

