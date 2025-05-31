Founder of Magnolia Pancake Haus dies unexpectedly

SAN ANTONIO – Robert Fleming Jr., the founder of Magnolia Pancake Haus, has died.

The restaurant, which is a staple for breakfast lovers in the San Antonio area, announced his sudden passing on social media on Saturday.

Fleming was a prominent figure in the hospitality industry. Under his leadership, Magnolia Pancake Haus gained recognition as one of Texas’ top breakfast destinations.

His legacy goes beyond just the food.

“Robert was more than the heart behind Magnolia Pancake Haus — he was a visionary, a mentor, a friend, and a man whose passion for hospitality brought joy to countless lives,“ the post read. ”From our very first stack of pancakes to every warm smile shared across our tables, his legacy lives on in every corner of our Haus."

“He built a community, not just a restaurant, and we are honored to carry forward the traditions and values he instilled in us. He was a man who gave and asked for nothing in return,” the post continued.

Born as the second of seven children, Fleming developed a passion for cooking early in life, learning from his mother, according to Magnolia Pancake Haus’ website.

He began his culinary career at age 14 in Chicago, where he quickly rose through the ranks of the restaurant industry. With degrees in culinary arts and hospitality management, Fleming held positions at prestigious establishments.

His experiences shaped his approach to comfort food, which became a defining feature of the Magnolia Pancake Haus menu, the website states.

During an interview with KSAT in 2016, Fleming said he still used a pancake recipe that was more than 100 years old.

Magnolia Pancake Haus has three locations: Northwoods (formerly Embassy) at 2070 N Loop 1604, Medical Center at 10333 Huebner Road, and Cibolo at 17730 Interstate 35 North.