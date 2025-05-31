Harlandale ISD student completes 13 years of perfect attendance

SAN ANTONIO – A local student is celebrating a major milestone: 13 years of perfect attendance in the Harlandale Independent School District.

Misael Cerna, a senior, was recognized at Harlandale High School for achieving 13 years of perfect attendance. His mother, Cristina, says his dedication started at home.

“We’ve always instilled in our boys that you’re going to go to school every single day,” Cristina said. “You’re not going to miss; no excuses.”

Cristina’s oldest son, Ihsan, also recorded 13 years of perfect attendance. The two students followed in their family’s footsteps throughout their educational careers.

“I had a goal that I was going to make perfect attendance my whole high school career, and I did it and it really paid off,” Misael said.

Cristina says her parents “instilled” in her at a young age to be present in school every day.

“My dad had a 10th-grade education. My mom, who was my stepmom, had a sixth-grade education and they knew the only way we could succeed was through education,” Cristina said.

When KSAT asked Cristina if she had any advice for other parents, she advised them to check on their children often.

“Be there for your kids and nag them all the time about their grades and about being in school,” Cristina said. “If you get that phone call that your kid was absent, find out why.”

Cristina added, “parents are not instilling in their kids the importance of being there (at school) and doing what they’re supposed to be doing."

According to the Texas Education Agency, absenteeism rates spiked after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately one in five Texas students were frequently absent during the 2022-2023 school year, nearly doubling the rate before the pandemic.

“As a teacher, I know that the only way kids are gonna learn is if they are in school,” Cristina said. “The students who struggle the most in our classes are the ones who are absent all the time.”

It takes hard work and dedication every morning to have perfect attendance, and the Cerna family made it look easy.

KSAT asked Misael about his mindset on the days he didn’t want to attend school.

“Of course, I had those days, but I just knew that I had a commitment and I had to show up,” Misael said.

After graduation, Misael is headed to the University of Texas at Austin to join his brother.

