La Vernia senior excels in sports and academics

La Vernia – Daniella Thompson wowed her peers and teachers at La Vernia High School.

While balancing sports and academics, she earned First Team All-District and First Academic All-District.

That honor goes to the top-performing athletes on the field and in the classroom.

“I’m top 10 in the class. I play soccer. I’ve been on varsity soccer since freshman year. I’ve been in the gifted and talented program since like third grade. And I’ve been in the National Nurses Society for two years now,” she said.

She says it hasn’t been easy.

This has involved dedicating late nights after practices to completing homework and studying.

Her family inspired her, motivating her to surpass her sister, who graduated in the top 10, and aim for the top nine, she laughed.

“My parents, they’ve always pushed me and encouraged me to do all this stuff, always told me to be my best,” she said.

She is headed to Texas A&M with the hopes of obtaining a veterinary degree.

