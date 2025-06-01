Buc-ee’s packed with families as Texas drivers hit the road for summer vacations

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday morning, Buc-ee’s off Interstate 35 on the way to New Braunfels was packed with families, friends and pets in cars heading to vacation destinations across Texas.

“We are going to Houston,” said Gian Taverez, a University of Texas at San Antonio student, on the road with his friend Vincent Hernandez. “I’m a fan of the Astros, like it’s personal. I’ve been a fan for like 12 years of my life, so I’m trying to bring my friend over.”

“We just came from Corpus Christi, and it was awesome, such a great time!” said Stacie, Layla, Scarlett, and George Gonzalez.

“Every weekend, we come out Saturdays and Sundays,” BB Lopez said.

“Every morning, we take our dogs in the car for a couple of hours, go [to Buc-ee’s] and buy the 20-pound bags of ice, dump them in the back, and let them hang out.”

“I’m going home to rest because I’m a fourth-grade teacher,” said Ashley Rodriguez, with her daughter Lilly.

“When I think about summer, I just think of hanging out with friends, seeing family, getting that free time in," Tavarez said.

When it comes to spending time on the road for long-distance trips, these drivers said that finding ways to enjoy the time makes the experience worthwhile.

“Music, that’s my key,” said Hernandez and Tavarez. “When I listen to music, time goes by faster. Or if I’m talking on the phone, it feels like an hour, but in reality, it’s like three hours.”

“We read an audiobook,” said the Gonzalez family. “It was Asian American Heritage Month, so we rented a book from the library so we can listen to it while our daughter works on reading.”