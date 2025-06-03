Alamo City Community Marching Band selected for D-Day commemoration performance in France

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City Community Marching Band will represent San Antonio on the international stage this June, performing at the prestigious D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Normandy, France.

The volunteer ensemble, which has been a cornerstone of San Antonio’s musical community for over two decades, received the distinguished invitation to participate in the ceremonies honoring the historic World War II invasion.

“It’s exciting and such an honor, and there’s so much pride in wanting to do this,” said Debbie, a band member who has witnessed the organization’s growth since its inception in 2002.

Musical legacy meets historical tribute

The band’s journey began on Jan. 7, 2002, at John F. Kennedy Band Hall with a simple mission.

“They wanted to bring patriotic music, they wanted to bring music back to San Antonio and the surrounding area,” Debbie said.

What started as a local initiative has evolved into a close-knit musical family. Robin, a current member, exemplifies the multi-generational nature of the group.

“I currently have two aunts and an uncle playing, my daughter, my son, my mom was in, my aunt, another aunt was in it,” Robin said. “I love being able to share something that I’m passionate about with my kids.”

Passion for performance

For many members, the band has reignited their musical aspirations.

Ramy, who maintains an enthusiasm for various musical genres, found a home within the ensemble.

“I’m passionate about all types of genres of music ... I never stopped. I came to the practice with my horn,” he said.

Fellow musician Ruben brings years of experience to the group.

“I started playing in middle school, went to high school (and) graduated from Trinity University. I’ve always played music from one form to another,” he said.

Sacred ground performance

The significance of performing at the D-Day commemoration sites weighs heavily on the band members.

“It’s a big honor for us to be able to travel and honor those (who), unfortunately, passed away,” Ruben said.

The emotional impact of the upcoming performance is not lost on the musicians.

“I got goosebumps just thinking about it,” Debbie said. “It comes back to just being proud, just feeling that honor of being sought out and then being able to fulfill that.”

Community spirit

The band’s strength lies in its sense of community.

“For me, family is something I come back to. Even if life happens and I have to take a break, it’s always family that pulls me back in,” Robin said.

Ramy captures the essence of their camaraderie: “There’s nothing greater for me than walking into a room and just hearing everybody warming up and getting their instruments out.”

The Alamo City Community Marching Band will join international performers this June in France, carrying San Antonio’s musical heritage to the shores where Allied Forces changed the course of history 81 years ago.