Comal, Guadalupe Rivers rise in New Braunfels after heavy rain, USGS says

NEW BRAUNFELS – The heavy rainfall seen throughout the San Antonio area last week helped alleviate drought conditions and raised river levels across the New Braunfels area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers experienced significant spikes in water levels following major rainfall throughout the area, contributing to what some New Braunfels locals described as a challenging start to the summer season.

James Cifulleli, a shuttle driver for a New Braunfels Intertube rental company, typically takes hundreds of people up and down the rivers throughout a normal Summer day. He says customers talk, and he’s heard a lot of complaints about low water levels in the Comal River.

“I mean, I saw people out just right here in that area standing in the water, and it was just up to their knees, so that’s pretty low. It’s been so low some guys are bringing shortened-up or adjustable canoe paddles," he said.

Cifulleli says he and other locals are very happy with the rising water levels, which usually means tubers can travel down the river faster. That means they’re more likely to do so more than once.

“Normally, before all the rains, the water’s been low, unusually low, and definitely slow,” Cifulleli said. “But now, since the recent rains in the past week, it’s definitely flowing a lot better now. It’s probably come up from what I can see, a good six inches, so that’s pretty good. And now they’re doing the full float in about two hours."

Many locals in town consider Memorial Day Weekend to be the unofficial start of the Summer season in town. If you’re planning to head out to New Braunfels for some Summer fun, make sure you follow these safety tips.

