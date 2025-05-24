City of New Braunfels officials, rivergoers offer tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend float

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – As Memorial Day weekend starts, the City of New Braunfels is gearing up for what they call the “unofficial start of summer.”

Officials expect thousands of visitors to float in, and beyond hitting the Guadalupe and Comal rivers, they anticipate large crowds for Memorial Day events.

However, if you plan to head out to catch some rays, officials want visitors to be ready to ensure you are safe and prepared while having fun.

KSAT spoke with officials and rivergoers about the tips they want people to know before their float.

‘Water alone doesn’t help hydrate you’

For some folks, when floating in the river with a cold drink or alcoholic beverage, you may forget to hydrate.

If you’re among those, Ruz Lozano, chief of the New Braunfels Fire Department, warns that you may be preparing for a float to the emergency room.

“Water alone doesn’t help hydrate you,” Lozano said. “You got to have a really good electrolyte drink, and that’s what you really need to think.”

Lozano said visitors planning to spend three to four hours on the river should ensure they hydrate properly throughout their float.

He also provided signs of dehydration, which included being thirsty, cramping and dizziness.

KSAT also asked rivergoers how they stay hydrated under the heat.

“We got a slushy from Circle K and then add like different juices to it,” said Arlene Arambula, a University of Texas at San Antonio student. “Pretty cool, we found it on TikTok.”

New Braunfels resident Katherine McManigal said she drinks plenty of water and anything with electrolytes.

‘Take all of your litter with you’

While New Braunfels officials want you to stay hydrated with cold drinks, they also want you to ensure you don’t leave the area messy.

River and Watershed Manager Amy Niles told KSAT the city has a disposable container ordinance on the Comal River and a portion of the Guadalupe River.

This means no disposal containers are allowed on your float, which includes the following items:

Plastic or glass bottles

Aluminum cans

Styrofoam cups

Coolers

Cardboard boxes

Paper napkins

Food wrappers

If rivergoers are caught with the items, they could face a possible citation of up to $500.

“We expect lots of visitors this weekend, and we love that you want to come here,” Niles said. “We just ask that you take all of your litter out with you."

Niles also advised people to wear their life jackets while on the river, as they offer free ones at the river entrances.

‘Come early to get parking’

With an expected large crowd of visitors, many rivergoers agreed people should arrive early to find parking, as it can be limited.

One New Braunfels resident said she decided to go out and soak up the sun to avoid the holiday madness.

“It just gets a little crazy whenever everybody’s on holiday,” New Braunfels resident Peyton Mooney said. ”Hard to find a spot to just kind of tan and like read. But it’s definitely more fun when it’s more packed, and we’re enjoying the serenity before it gets wild."

For a list of parking locations, click here.

Completion of major water projects

In addition to safety tips, visitors will notice the completion of two major water projects.

The City of New Braunfels announced that the Last Public Exit Improvement Project on the Comal River and the renovations at Landa Park’s Aquatic Complex (LPAC) are now complete.

Visitors can expect a replacement of the bottom stairs, installation of an underwater landing, and enhanced ADA accessibility at the Comal River.

The $1.2 million project, which began in December 2024, aims to improve safety, ease of river exit, and inclusivity for tubers, kayakers, and paddleboarders. River traffic can also use the exit again after it was closed during construction.

For the renovations at Landa Park, people can expect major improvements to the Olympic Pool, which opened in 1968.

Those improvements include the following:

Resurfacing and retiling the pool

Updates to playground structures

New plumbing and electrical systems

Updates to the entrance, locker room and playroom

Landscape changes.

“We’re thrilled to reopen with these significant enhancements that not only meet safety and accessibility standards but also create a more enjoyable environment for families and visitors,” Deputy City Manager Jordan Matney said.

