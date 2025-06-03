Nonprofit restaurant Comfort Cafe to close Los Patios location

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit restaurant is closing one of its locations and opening something new.

Comfort Cafe is a restaurant and nonprofit that raises money for an addiction recovery program, Serenity Star, which operates out of Smithville.

Its website said the cafe runs on a “pay what you can” basis, with a minimum of $15 per meal suggested and appreciated.

The restaurant currently has two locations in San Antonio.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Comfort Cafe will be closing the location in the 2000 block of North East Loop 410 in the Los Patios area.

The Los Patios location will be open until the weekend of July 4, the post said.

The location in the 6800 block of Bandera Road will remain open.

Comfort Cafe will also open a new coffee shop called Sweet Serenity close to its Bandera Road location.

The full statement is below:

KSAT’s Japhanie Gray visited the cafe and spoke with co-founder Terri Lopez five years ago to learn more about Serenity Star.

“We tell them if you only want to stop using, this is not the program,” Lopez said. “If you want to change, this is the program.”

Lopez said thousands of addicts have been helped by the recovery program, which has been operating since 2009.

