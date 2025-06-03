Sheriff Javier Salazar to discuss shooting, ‘significant’ weapon seizure at press conference

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will hold a press conference on Tuesday to talk about a shooting that resulted in a significant weapons and narcotics seizure.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. It will be livestreamed in this article; delays are possible, if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Salazar is also expected to talk about the dangers associated with teenagers buying and selling THC vape pens.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

