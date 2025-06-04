Lisa Jackson shares details about upcoming Juneteenth community events

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio with an exciting lineup of events set to kick off soon.

Lisa Jackson, a local publicist, stopped by GMSA+ to share the details about the festivities starting this Saturday.

The San Antonio Juneteenth Commission is hosting a Prayer Breakfast at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

For book lovers, the annual African American Book Festival at the Carver Branch Library is a must-visit. It’s a free, family-friendly event happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3350 East Commerce Street.

