SAPD searching for man with medical disabilities, last seen on North Side

Adolfo Guillen, 29, was last seen Tuesday in the 12000 block of Blanco Road, near Churchill High School.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man with intellectual disabilities, last seen on the North Side.

Guillen is described as having light skin, brown eyes and black hair.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

The San Antonio Police Department said Guillen is right-handed.

He was last seen wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants and beige Crocs.

If you have seen or happen to know Guillen’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.