Naked man dies in SAPD custody after possible ‘medical episode,’ police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers said a man who was placed in “double handcuffs” Wednesday morning later died in police custody.

Officers were initially dispatched on a burglary call just after 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Talavera Parkway.

According to an SAPD report obtained by KSAT on Thursday, an officer saw a naked man crawling towards them on the grassy median upon arrival. The officer said the man was “covered in mud and speaking incoherently.”

In the report, the officer, citing “safety” reasons, said they placed double handcuffs on the man. While handcuffed, SAPD said the man continued to squirm and speak incoherently before providing the officer his first and last name.

A second SAPD officer then arrived at the complex to assist the first officer, police said. The officers said they requested the help of first responders after the man was “possibly having a medical episode.”

As emergency responders were on their way, SAPD said the man stopped moving. The first responding officer then attempted to save the man’s life as first responders arrived at the complex, according to the report.

First responders’ life-saving efforts were not successful. Police said the man was pronounced dead at 6:04 a.m., the report states.

A third SAPD officer at the complex said that they had “prior contact” with the man, but the extent of that contact is unclear.

As of Thursday evening, authorities have not provided evidence of a burglary at the North Side apartment complex.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, which only said the man was 46 years old, will identify him as well as determine his cause and manner of death.

According to a KSAT analysis, the yet-to-be-identified man’s death is SAPD’s first in-custody death of 2025.