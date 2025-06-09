RECALL ROUNDUP - Bowflex Dumbbells, Midea AC Units and Vivint CO Detectors

SAN ANTONIO – Several brands are pulling items, including BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells, Midea Window AC units and Vivint smoke and CO detectors, because of serious safety issues.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), hazards associated with these products include impact risks, mold exposure and serious injury or death.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

Johnson Health Tech Trading and Nautilus Inc. are recalling approximately 3.8 million of their Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells because the plates can come loose during use and pose an impact hazard.

The companies have received a total of 349 reports of the plates dislodging, with 111 resulting in injuries. The CPSC said these injuries included concussions, contusions, broken toes and abrasions.

These dumbbells were sold at DICK’S Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Johnson Fitness & Wellness, Amazon.com and Bowflex.com from 2004 to May 2025.

The CPSC advises users to stop using this product immediately.

If you bought this through Johnson Health Tech Trading, you can contact the company and request a refund of the purchase price in the form of a voucher or replacement.

For dumbbells sold by Bowflex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), you can request a refund in the form of a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership or a pro-rated voucher.

Users will be sent a pre-paid shipping label to return the handle and base for each dumbbell.

You can find the recall information here.

Midea Window AC Units

Around 1.7 million U and U+ window AC units are being recalled by Midea because pooled water in the units may not drain quickly enough and lead to mold exposure.

The CPSC stated that Midea has been made aware of 152 reports of mold found in the AC units, with 17 individuals experiencing symptoms of allergic reactions, including coughing, sneezing, sore throats and/or respiratory infections resulting from mold exposure.

The AC units were sold at Costco, Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon.com, Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com and other websites from March 2020 to May 2025.

Users can request a pro-rated refund or a repair for this recall, the CPSC said. For a refund, send the unit back with a free shipping label or submit a photograph showing the unit’s power cord has been cut and unplugged.

A free repair can be requested by contacting Midea. They will arrange for a technician to install a new drain plug or send users a repair kit with new parts.

Instructions for how to inspect and use their AC unit while waiting for a repair can be found on this website, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

Vivint Smoke and CO Detectors

Vivint is recalling approximately 50,000 of their Apollo American combination smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors because they can malfunction, posing a serious risk of injury due to smoke or CO poisoning.

No injuries have been reported.

These were sold exclusively by Vivint via their website, door-to-door salesmen or by telephone from June 2024 to October 2024.

The CPSC said all known purchasers are getting a free replacement. Users should continue to use the recalled detector until the replacement is installed. A guide on how to install the new one can be found here.

The recalled detector should be disposed of properly, and the batteries should be disposed of in accordance with local regulations.

The CPSC said users should contact Vivint to see whether their detector is included in the recall.

You can find the recall information here.