Fire destroys most of abandoned two-story house on South Side, SAFD says

Fire crews arrived at the fully engulfed house around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Gerald Avenue, not far from West Southcross Boulevard on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a two-story home on the South Side destroyed a majority of the structure, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The home’s second story collapsed, and the entire front part of the roof was gone by the time the fire was extinguished, SAFD said.

A battalion chief requested the city tear down the home, SAFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.