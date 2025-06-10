Free heart checks offered for Father’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – WellMed at Stone Oak is inviting families to celebrate Father’s Day by offering local men a free heart check at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11.

June is also recognized as Men’s Health Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, men have had a consistently lower life expectancy than women. The CDC states that the top three causes of death for males in the U.S. are heart disease, cancer, and accidents or unintentional injuries.

Why check blood pressure?

High blood pressure is one of the common life-threatening issues in men, especially if they have a family history of the condition.

High blood pressure (defined as 130/80 or higher) is known as “the silent killer.”

According to the CDC, one in three people who have hypertension don’t know it and therefore aren’t being treated for it.

Where men can get heart checks

2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11

WellMed at Stone Oak: 19114 U.S. Hwy 281 North

Call 210-496-7999 to reserve a space.