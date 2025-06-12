PHOTOS: Protest in downtown San Antonio over deportations of immigrants

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds gathered in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday night to protest the continued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations of undocumented immigrants.
The protest started at City Hall, and many people marched through the downtown streets with signs that included messages such as “No human is illegal,” “Stop destroying families,” “Fight ignorance, not immigrants” and several others.
Several people affiliated with a group called “This Is Texas Freedom Force” were also seen carrying various weapons. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety patrolled the area.
Another protest is scheduled for Saturday evening at Travis Park.
