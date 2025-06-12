PHOTOS: Protest in downtown San Antonio over deportations of immigrants

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds gathered in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday night to protest the continued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations of undocumented immigrants.

The protest started at City Hall, and many people marched through the downtown streets with signs that included messages such as “No human is illegal,” “Stop destroying families,” “Fight ignorance, not immigrants” and several others.

Several people affiliated with a group called “This Is Texas Freedom Force” were also seen carrying various weapons. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety patrolled the area.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday evening at Travis Park.

Here are some of the photos of the event:

Members of This Is Texas Freedom Force carry firearms in downtown San Antonio as demonstrators protest ICE raids on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Members of the Texas Freedom Force carry firearms in downtown San Antonio as demonstrators protest ICE raids on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers patrol downtown San Antonio during ICE protests on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers patrol downtown San Antonio during ICE protests on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers gather downtown. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD Chief William McManus overlooks the protesting crowd outside City Hall. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

