Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Viewers celebrate their dads with photos shared to KSAT Connect on Father’s Day

Share your Father’s Day photos to KSAT Connect

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Father's Day photos shared to KSAT Connect (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Father’s Day! Viewers honored their dads on Sunday by sharing photos to KSAT Connect.

This year, Father’s Day fell on Sunday, June 15.

Recommended Videos

Submit your photos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online, and check out these photos shared by KSAT viewers celebrating the amazing fathers in their lives:

Happy father day 🙏💙
Quinonez

Happy father day 🙏💙

0
Uptown Central
Happy Father’s day! Me and Pablo love you!
Producer Brianna

Happy Father’s day! Me and Pablo love you!

0
Main/Military Plaza
Happy Father's Day Dad!! We love you
Crys22

Happy Father's Day Dad!! We love you

0
Main/Military Plaza
Happy Father’s Day to my husband Victor
Jessica Puente

Happy Father’s Day to my husband Victor

0
Lackland Terrace
Happy Father's Day to this great dad!
Tracy Borron

Happy Father's Day to this great dad!

0
San Antonio
Happy Father’s Day Jody Bermudez
Bebe

Happy Father’s Day Jody Bermudez

0
Somerset
Happy Father’s Day to a great Girl Dad! Have an awesome day, Brian Klima!!! Love Catherine and your girl, Katelyn!
CatherineTK

Happy Father’s Day to a great Girl Dad! Have an awesome day, Brian Klima!!! Love Catherine and your girl, Katelyn!

0
Valencia
Happy fathers day daddy yo!!!
J72004

Happy fathers day daddy yo!!!

0
San Antonio
You’re the best daddy Raymond !!!
J72004

You’re the best daddy Raymond !!!

0
San Antonio
Girl dad!!
Anderson5

Girl dad!!

0
Cibolo
Happy father’s day to the coolest grandpa! Still a math professor at nearly 85!
moderntimes

Happy father’s day to the coolest grandpa! Still a math professor at nearly 85!

0
Northwest Side
Happy Father's Day to this great dad!
Tracy Borron

Happy Father's Day to this great dad!

0
San Antonio
Enjoying a Spurs Game! Happy Father’s Day Dad and go Spurs go!
Elizabeth_624

Enjoying a Spurs Game! Happy Father’s Day Dad and go Spurs go!

0
Far West Side
Happy Father’s Day!!
April Starr

Happy Father’s Day!!

0
Far West Side
Me and my dad when I was first learning how to drive. Happy Father’s Day dad!
Angel_Aviles

Me and my dad when I was first learning how to drive. Happy Father’s Day dad!

0
Far West Side
Happy Father's Day to the most amazing husband,father and grandfather and great grandfather Ray Martinez. Love you Mi Amor
Brenda Castro

Happy Father's Day to the most amazing husband,father and grandfather and great grandfather Ray Martinez. Love you Mi Amor

0
Devine

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS