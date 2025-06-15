Viewers celebrate their dads with photos shared to KSAT Connect on Father’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Father’s Day! Viewers honored their dads on Sunday by sharing photos to KSAT Connect.

This year, Father’s Day fell on Sunday, June 15.

Submit your photos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online, and check out these photos shared by KSAT viewers celebrating the amazing fathers in their lives:

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

