Woman injured in drive-by shooting outside East Side nightclub, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting outside an East Side nightclub, according to San Antonio police.

Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police said officers responded to a report of a shooting and a fight involving multiple people at 1902 Nightclub, located in the 1100 block of East Commerce Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening wound from a bullet grazing her forehead. Police said she was taken to a hospital in “stable condition.”

Police said a party was involved in a verbal altercation inside the nightclub with an unknown group of people. The group was told by staff to leave.

When the bar closed, the 23-year-old woman was shot while walking to her vehicle. Police said the shooter fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

