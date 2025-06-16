Comal County urges caution after feral cat tests positive for rabies

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County Animal Control is advising residents to be cautious after a feral cat tested positive for rabies.

The cat tested positive earlier this month after being found near the intersections of U.S. Highway 281 and Farm-to-Market 1863, animal control said in a news release.

The case marks the county’s 12th confirmed rabies case in 2025, according to the release.

“Residents in the affected and neighboring areas are urged to avoid contact with skunks, foxes, and other wildlife, particularly if they exhibit unusual behavior,” the release said.

Pet owners are also required by state law to ensure pets are vaccinated against rabies, the release said.

“At the recommendation of the State Health Dept., Comal County will begin more actively trapping Feral cats in the affected area,” the release said.

Rabies is a viral disease that spreads through an animal’s saliva and can infect mammals, including wildlife, pets and humans.

The release said anyone who is bitten or potentially exposed to rabies should immediately wash the affected area with soap and water, seek medical advice and contact animal control at 830-608-2016.

