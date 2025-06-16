Construction to begin on North St. Mary’s sidewalks

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers and pedestrians on North St. Mary’s Street will notice sidewalk construction starting on Monday.

The City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department says crews will be working on sidewalk improvements on North St. Mary’s Street from Mistletoe Avenue to Stadium Drive. The estimated completion date is Oct. 13.

The work is part of the District 1 Pedestrian Mobility & Streets Project, a component of the 2017 bond program.

The goal is to enhance mobility for pedestrians and implement street improvements throughout the district, according to the city’s website.

Two-way traffic will be maintained. All businesses and residences will remain accessible.

This part of the city has seen this kind of construction before.

KSAT reported at the beginning of the year that while construction had finally wrapped up on the St. Mary’s Strip, businesses had seen a large decrease in customers.

“Why would they want to come down here and mess with those detours again?” asked Malcolm Hartman, co-owner of Tycoon Flats.

The construction in the area started in March 2021 and ended in September 2024. It included a variety of improvements, like pedestrian lighting, wider sidewalks, improved drainage and new traffic signals.

With construction beginning again, it is unclear at this time what this could mean for nearby businesses.

