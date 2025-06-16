Silver Alert: Woman, 69, last seen in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety and Seguin police are searching for a 69-year-old woman who was reported missing last week.

Bernice Dedek was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Stratton Street in Seguin. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday.

Dedek is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has green eyes and red/auburn hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black shorts.

The Silver Alert states she is driving a white 2012 Nissan Versa with the Texas license plate SXT4893.