Police warn of banana bread with ‘possible foreign substance’ being sold in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Texas – The Pleasanton Police Department is warning residents of a “possible foreign substance” in banana bread being sold throughout the city.

The department said it is investigating reports of the banana bread and urges residents not to purchase the bread from people selling door-to-door, in parking lots or while going business-to-business.

“If you encounter anyone selling banana bread under these circumstances, please report it to our office immediately,” the department said.

Reports can be made to Pleasanton police by calling 830-569-3869.

