2 suspects arrested in connection with road rage shooting on I-37, Atascosa County deputies say

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Two men were arrested after a driver was injured during a road rage shooting on Interstate 37 late Sunday night, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects — identified as Jamie Rincon and Tyler Renner, from Elmendorf, Texas — were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. They were booked into the Atascosa County jail and remain in custody on $100,000 bond each.

Recommended Videos

A driver called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. to report that someone in another vehicle was shooting at him on the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the caller told dispatchers that he had been shot in his arm.

Several deputies were already in the area searching for the suspect’s vehicle when it was spotted near mile marker 118 at the Bexar and Atascosa County line.

During a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said that deputies found a weapon inside the suspect’s vehicle that matched the description provided by the victim. The ammunition in the gun matched a 9 millimeter round recovered from the victim’s car door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators also noted that the number of missing rounds from the suspect’s gun matched the number of gunshots fired during the incident.

Similar coverage on KSAT.com :