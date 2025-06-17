US Rep. Joaquin Castro says he was on alleged Minnesota assassin’s target list

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro told KSAT on Monday night that he was on alleged Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter’s target list.

Boelter, 57, is accused of posing as a police officer and fatally shooting former Minnesota Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday in a Minneapolis suburb.

Another Minnesota lawmaker, state Sen. John Hoffman, was shot and wounded, along with his wife in their home about 15 minutes away, according to the Associated Press. He faces multiple murder charges.

>> What to know about the shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers and the arrest of Vance Boelter

Boelter surrendered to police Sunday after they found him in the woods near his home following a massive manhunt Saturday near Minneapolis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described the shooting as a targeted political attack.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said a list of dozens of Minnesota and federal elected officials were found in writings recovered from a fake police vehicle left at the crime scene, the Associated Press reported.

The list included community leaders, abortion-rights advocates and information about health care facilities, with some names appearing more than once.

Castro (D-San Antonio) has represented his district in Congress since 2013 after serving 10 years in the Texas House.

In a statement posted to X, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) said she was also one of the names on the shooter’s “list of targets.”

“Politically motivated violence, and violence of any kind, have no place in our democracy and we all have a role to play in moving our country toward healing,” Escobar said, in part.

It is unclear if any other Texas lawmakers were named on the list.

