Northwest Side owner of spider monkey hit with criminal citations, Animal Care Services says

Animal Care Services officials gave the owner of a spider monkey multiple criminal citations. Housing or owning primates in San Antonio is against the law.

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services officials said a spider monkey was safely captured on Tuesday after it was seen roaming around a Northwest Side neighborhood.

Multiple neighbors in the Northwest Crossing neighborhood told ACS that the monkey was spotted running around on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency said it was dispatched to the neighborhood, located east of Loop 1604 and north of Culebra Road, where staffers found the monkey with a soiled diaper sitting in the street.

ACS said the housing or possession of monkeys in San Antonio is illegal.

The owner of the spider monkey was hit with four criminal citations, according to ACS:

having a prohibited animal within city limits

allowing the animal to roam the streets of the neighborhood

did not show proof that the monkey received a rabies vaccination

did not have the monkey microchipped

As ACS continues to gather information, it is teaming up with Primarily Primates to make sure the infant spider monkey receives the necessary nourishment and care.

The agency said its investigators will then forward information in this case to agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

