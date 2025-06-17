Muscle relaxer found in banana bread sold at Whataburger parking lot, Pleasanton police say

Muscle relaxer found in banana bread sold in Whataburger parking lot in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Texas – The muscle relaxer tizanidine was found in banana bread being sold at a Whataburger parking lot, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

On Monday, the department made a post warning residents of a “possible foreign substance” in banana bread being sold throughout the city.

Pleasanton Police Chief Ernest Guerra confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday that the drug was found inside the bread.

On May 1, the department received a report from a resident who said she had purchased banana bread from a person in a Whataburger parking lot, Guerra said.

The woman said she took a bite of the bread, which “tasted very sour,” causing her to spit it out, Guerra said. When she cut the bread open, she discovered white pieces inside.

The pieces were sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab, where it was confirmed to be tizanidine.

After the report, officers went to the Whataburger and identified the male selling the bread. Guerra said Pleasanton police are currently in the process of getting a warrant for him.

Police have only received one report about the bread, according to Guerra.

“As far as we know, she was not affected by it in any way,” Guerra said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

