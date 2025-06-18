Ready-to-eat chicken alfredo recalled for possible listeria contamination

FreshRealm has issued a voluntary Class I recall of chicken fettuccine alfredo due to a possible connection with a deadly listeria outbreak, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

SAN ANTONIO – FreshRealm is recalling chicken fettuccine alfredo due to a possible connection with a deadly listeria outbreak, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The voluntary, Class I recall was issued out of an abundance of caution after three people died and one miscarriage was reported as a part of this outbreak in 13 states, the FSIS said.

Recommended Videos

A Class I recall, according to the FSIS, is a health hazard where there is a reasonable likelihood of the product causing serious or adverse health consequences, including death.

The ready-to-eat products were sold at Walmart and Kroger locations nationwide under labels, including:

“Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese.” These were packaged in 32.8-ounce trays with a best-by date of June 27 or sooner.

“Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese.” These were sold in 12.3-ounce tray packages with a best-by date of June 26 or sooner.

“Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese.” These were sold in 12.5-ounce tray packages with a best-by date of June 19 or sooner.

The FSIS said they are currently investigating the outbreak in 13 different states. KSAT has reached out to the USDA to ask whether Texas is among the affected states.

So far, 17 people have been reported to have experienced Listeria symptoms, including three deaths and one miscarriage.

The outbreak lasted from August 2024 to May 2025, and the same strain was located in a sample of the chicken alfredo with fettuccine from FreshRealm in March 2025.

The FSIS stated that this sample never entered commerce and is still investigating whether the outbreak is connected to this product.

If you have this product, do not eat it. Instead, dispose of it or return it to the purchaser for a refund.

According to the FSIS, food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection that usually affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

Rarely, those outside these groups can be affected.

Listeriosis can cause symptoms such as headache, confusion, stiff neck, loss of balance, convulsions and gastrointestinal issues.

This can also cause an invasive infection that spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

The FSIS said pregnant women are particularly at risk because the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infections in a newborn baby.

In older or immunocompromised adults, listeriosis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

This can be treated with antibiotics, the FSIS said. If anyone is experiencing flu-like symptoms within two months after eating a product contaminated with listeria, they are urged to visit their healthcare provider.

You can find the recall information here.