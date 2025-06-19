Sun, fun and safety: KSAT Community’s summer guide to prevent common injuries

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is in full swing, and that means it’s time for sun-soaked adventures. Whether you’re enjoying a staycation or a vacation, everyone’s buzzing about keeping things exciting during these warmer months.

Let’s be honest: Summer breaks are all about making unforgettable memories, kicking back and checking off those must-do items from your bucket list. But while you’re out there soaking up the sun and pushing summer to its limits, remember to keep safety in mind. Don’t let accidents interrupt the good times!

KSAT Community is thrilled to present the Summer Safety Series for 2025! We’ve got some friendly tips to help you celebrate the season without any unexpected detours to the emergency room.

Grab your sunscreen and your sense of adventure, and let’s make this summer the best one yet — safely!

Pediatric burns and scalds prevention

Nothing says summer like cookouts and campfires! Here are six tips to help keep kids away from potential burns from flames or hot grills:

Use items like pop-up chairs, stones, or camping gear to establish a 3-foot no-play boundary around the fire.

Safely roast marshmallows and hot dogs with an extendable roasting fork or roasting stick to keep your child as far away from the fire as possible.

Metal is an amazing conductor of heat. Consider using silicone or wooden handles when cooking near or over an open flame.

Keep flammable liquids as far away as possible from an open fire.

Never spray lighter fluid or gasoline on a lit fire or hot coals. Flames can travel back to the source, leading to dangerous explosions and serious injuries.

Water from hoses can scald after sitting in the Texas sun. Before spraying, let the water run for a moment and test the temperature.

Fall Prevention

When the temperature rises, water-related activities are the way to go; however, staying out of the heat during the hottest part of the day is a smart move to avoid heat-related injuries for adults and kids alike.

Keep these tips in mind while indoors or near water:

Ensure children can’t reach open windows by moving beds and furniture away from windows and install window guards on windows above the first floor.

Keep stairs clutter-free and use safety gates to discourage play on stairs.

Heat exhaustion is real: Stay hydrated, dress appropriately and take time to rest out of the heat by getting under cool shelter.

