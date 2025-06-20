Burnt Bean Co.’s ‘Pope of BBQ’ on journey to top Texas Monthly ranking

SEGUIN, Texas – Long before the sun rises over Seguin, Chef Ernest Servantes is already hard at work.

Known as the “Pope of BBQ,” Servantes begins firing up six pits by 1:50 a.m., preparing the day’s lineup of smoked meats for Burnt Bean Co., now officially crowned the best barbecue joint in Texas by Texas Monthly.

The top ranking from Texas Monthly is a career-defining moment for Servantes, who has spent the past 18 years building his barbecue dream from the ground up.

Servantes started by selling barbecue on the side of the road, moved into his garage, competed across the country and eventually opened his own restaurant.

“I tell people the journey wasn’t overnight,” he said. “I’m not that story. I’m the story of the American dream, where you grind and you work and you sacrifice and discipline.”

While the restaurant has already earned accolades such as James Beard Award nominations and even a Michelin star, Servantes says being number one in Texas was always the ultimate goal.

“It was a mission accomplished,” he said. “Since day one, our goal was to be number one in Texas.”

That recognition is drawing crowds. Lines now form as early as 5 a.m., with customers eager to sample Burnt Bean’s unique take on Texas barbecue, a style infused with Tex-Mex influences and bold creativity.

“We are the changing of the guard when it comes to barbecue and the perception of what the future holds,” Servantes said.

As for what’s next?

“To be the household name when it comes to American barbecue,” he said. “When they think of barbecue in America, they are going to think of Burnt Bean.”

