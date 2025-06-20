Crews battle 15-acre grass fire in Fredericksburg, zero percent contained

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Officials are working to contain a grass fire in Fredericksburg spanning 15 acres that’s zero percent contained, according to a Fredericksburg Fire EMS Facebook post.

The fire started just before 3 p.m. on Friday near the 3900 block of Althaus Davis Road, around 25 miles northwest of Fredericksburg, the post said.

The post stated that the fire’s name is “Round Mountain Fire.”

The department urged residents to avoid the area to allow crews room to battle the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

