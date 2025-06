SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a large fire at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side on Friday.

The fire was reported just after 10:50 a.m. in the 4900 block of Medical Drive, not far from Wurzbach Road.

As of 11:10 a.m., 39 units are responding to the fire.

Details about the fire are unknown, but KSAT has a crew headed to this scene.

The fire is emitting a massive plume of smoke visible from miles away.

A fire was reported on Friday, June 20, 2025, in the 4900 block of Medical Drive, not far from Wurzbach Road. (KSAT)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

