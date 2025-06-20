Harlandale ISD board approves pay raises for all employees for 2025-2026 school year

SAN ANTONIO – All Harlandale Independent School District employees will receive pay raises in the upcoming school year, according to a news release from the district.

On Monday, June 16, the Harlandale ISD school board approved pay raises for the 2025-2026 school year during a school board meeting.

The approved employee compensation plan demonstrates the district’s commitment to supporting and retaining high-quality staff throughout the district, the release states.

“This compensation plan is a direct investment in the teachers and staff who support our students every single day,” school board president Norma Cavazos said in the release. “Whether they’re in the classroom, behind the scenes or out on our campuses, we want every employee to know they are valued, and that Harlandale ISD is a place where they can build a future.”

The breakdown of the raises is as follows:

2% general pay increase from the market midpoint for all staff

$1,500 salary increase for teachers with one or two years of experience

$1,500 salary increase for teachers with three or more years of experience, not eligible for the Teacher Retention Allotment (TRA)

$2,500 salary increase for eligible teachers with three to four years of experience (TRA)

$5,000 salary increase for eligible teachers with five or more years of experience (TRA)

Starting teacher salary set at $60,000

Maximum teacher salary of $76,350 for those with 30 or more years of experience and eligible for TRA

$1,000 master’s degree stipend for eligible teachers and librarians

According to the release, employees can expect to receive their pay raises in their September paychecks or the first paycheck after their official start date.