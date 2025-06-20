Popular brand recalls children’s cough syrup for possible foodborne illness

SAN ANTONIO – One medicinal company is recalling some of its children’s cough syrup because it could cause foodborne illnesses.

Medtech Products is voluntarily recalling five lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup because of the presence of Bacillus cereus, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said B. cereus can cause two types of foodborne illnesses:

One is characterized by vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps that begin one to six hours after eating or drinking contaminated products.

The other foodborne illness can cause diarrhea and stomach cramps, which start around eight to 16 hours after eating or drinking contaminated products.

While healthy individuals may only suffer a short-term sickness, high levels of foodborne B. cereus can cause death.

The recalled lots were distributed to in-person and online retailers nationwide in the United States from Dec. 14, 2022, to June 4, 2025.

These bottles were packaged in 4-ounce bottles with expiration dates ranging from November 2025 to December 2026, the FDA said.

No other Little Remedies products were recalled. The FDA said no serious events have been reported as of Friday.

Users are advised to stop using the product and contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the use of this product.

Medtech is offering reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products from the recalled lots.

Those with refund requests or questions can contact Medtech through its email medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, through its website or by phone at 800-754-8853 from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

You can find the recall information here.