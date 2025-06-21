Skip to main content
Local News

Dilley police searching for man wanted in connection with ‘fatal incident’

Police urge community not to approach Orlando Rosendo Rodriguez, considered armed and dangerous

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The Dilley Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a “fatal incident.”

Orlando Rosendo Rodriguez, 49, is accused of a homicide that occurred on Saturday in Dilley, Texas.

In a Facebook post, Dilley police said the victim received life-saving efforts but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities stated that Rodriguez also has tattoos on his arm and a prosthetic left leg.

Dilley police consider Rodriguez armed and dangerous and urge the community not to approach or apprehend him.

Additional information on Rodriguez and the alleged homicide was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

