Boerne resident claims $5 million winning lottery ticket

BOERNE, Texas – A lucky Boerne resident has claimed a $5 million winning lottery ticket, according to a Texas Lottery news release.

The ticket, part of the $400 Million Mega Bucks scratch ticket game, was purchased at a convenience store at 1415 E. Blanco Road, Suite 15, in Boerne, the release said.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The prize is the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game, the release said. The $400 Million Mega Bucks game offers more than $419.3 million in total prizes.

“Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.84, with prizes starting at $150,” the release said.

