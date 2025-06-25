Man sentenced to 50 years for 2021 murder in Atascosa County, DA’s office says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with a murder in Atascosa County in 2021, according to 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis.

Charles Edward Morgan pleaded guilty on April 2 to shooting and killing Guadalupe Anguiano III at a cookout on Sept. 6, 2021, according to a Facebook post from Gossett Louis’ office.

The post said Morgan, his mother, Anguiano and several others living on the same property were hosting a cookout.

Morgan, without warning and no apparent motive, grabbed a shotgun and shot Anguiano in the chest at close range, the post said.

Guadalupe Anguiano III was shot and killed on Sept. 6, 2021. (Audrey Gossett Louis, 81st Judicial District Attorney)

Both Morgan and his mother fled the scene, attempting to reach Louisiana, but were apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Witnesses at the scene identified Morgan as the shooter, the post stated.

During his punishment hearing, Morgan attempted to delay the trial by suggesting he was suffering from mental illness.

However, while under the care of a mental health facility, Morgan and several residents “made weapons using parts from an automatic blood pressure machine, created a riot situation, and threatened staff,” Gossett Louis’ office said.

Morgan’s sentencing came down on Monday. His mother is currently serving an eight-year sentence for her role in fleeing, according to the post.

