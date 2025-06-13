Teen charged with the murder of 17-year-old girl sentenced to 35 years per plea deal

Daryl Barrera, 16, sentenced 35 years for murder of Kaitlin Hernandez, 17, per plea deal.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen charged with capital murder in the strangulation of 17-year-old Kaitlin Hernandez was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison per a plea deal.

Daryl Barrera, 16, pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of murder. In November, he was certified as an adult in the case.

Recommended Videos

Barrera was 15 years old when he was charged with capital murder in the death of Hernandez.

Hernandez, a Roosevelt High School senior, was found dead in a drainage ditch under a bridge in the 7600 block of Oak Dell Drive in March 2024. She was less than a half-mile from her home.

SAPD Det. Randal Hines said Hernandez was found naked from the waist down and had multiple bruises and signs of strangulation.

Authorities said she had gone for a walk with Barrera but never returned.

Barrera, who returned home without her, was later arrested and charged after police linked DNA and other evidence to the crime.

Photos of Kaitlin Elizabeth Hernandez provided by her family. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Even after he was charged as an adult, Barrera was still staying in juvenile detention but was recently moved to the Bexar County Jail because of behavior issues.

Hernandez’s mother and aunt said they weren’t satisfied with the plea deal but thankful for the years of prison time he was given.

Barrera is eligible for parole after serving his time.

Read also: