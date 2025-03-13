Family, friends gather to honor 17-year-old girl found dead in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Friends and family gathered to honor and remember 17-year-old Kaitlin Hernandez, who was found dead in March 2024.

The gathering took place on Wednesday, on the one year mark of when she was found.

Hernandez was found dead at the bridge of Dell Oak Drive near her Northeast Side home on March 12, 2024.

Authorities determined that Hernandez was strangled to death.

The 16-year-old accused of her murder has been formally indicted by a grand jury and will be tried as an adult in her case.

