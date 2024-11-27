Family asks for death penalty for boy, 16, in strangulation death of girl, 17

SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Kaitlin Hernandez is seeking justice after a 16-year-old boy has been certified to stand trial as an adult in connection with her strangulation death.

The decision for Daryl Barrera to be tried in the adult legal system was determined by a judge during a certification and transfer hearing on Monday in a juvenile courtroom. The outcome of the hearing determined how the case would proceed in the legal system.

Hernandez’s aunt, Crystal Rodriguez, said she knew of Daryl Barrera but had no idea about his troubled past. She added that, given what she knows now and Barrera being tried as an adult, her family wants him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“My number one recommendation is that I hope he gets the death penalty,” Rodriguez said.

A photo of Kaitlin Elizabeth Hernandez provided by the San Antonio Police Department/Crime Stoppers. (San Antonio Police Department/Crime Stoppers)

Barrera was 15 years old when he was charged with capital murder in the death of Hernandez.

“You left my family broken and a mess,” Rodriguez said.

Hernandez, a Roosevelt High School senior, was found dead in a drainage ditch under a bridge in the 7600 block of Oak Dell Drive in March. She was less than a half-mile from her home.

SAPD Detective Randal Hines said Hernandez was found naked from the waist down and had multiple bruises and signs of strangulation.

Authorities said she had gone for a walk with Barrera but never returned.

Barrera, who returned home without her, was later arrested and charged after police linked DNA and other evidence to the crime.

During the hearing Monday, a psychologist testified that Barrera admitted to having a porn addiction and killing 20 raccoons and several dogs with a hunting knife and with his bare hands.

“They let him kill raccoons, they let him kill animals, they let him kill dogs, they let him kill all these other creatures,” Rodriguez said.

The hearing also revealed that Barrera’s biological father abused him, and his biological mother was in and out of prison.

The suspect’s aunt, who adopted him and his brother, tried to get him counseling and wanted to have him admitted to the Laurel Ridge mental health clinic. However, according to a probation officer, the clinic denied his admission, stating that Barrera was not considered a danger to himself or others.

KSAT contacted Laurel Ridge regarding Barrera’s denial. The treatment center cited patient privacy laws as a reason why they could not comment on specific patients.

However, the Laurel Ridge CEO, Ashley Sacriste, did send a statement that reads in part, “Decisions regarding patient admission or discharge are made by a multidisciplinary team including an attending psychiatrist, nurse leaders, clinicians, and skilled staff.”

Regardless of the denial, Rodriguez said more should have been done if the family knew Barrera needed help.

“I think it’s BS because there are more facilities that they could have taken him to,” Rodriguez said.

The psychologist also testified that Barrera admitted to self-harm and tried committing suicide at least eight times.

Barrera had his bond set at $250,000 and is now awaiting indictment.