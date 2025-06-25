NAMI program transforms teen perspectives on mental health

SAN ANTONIO – Teenagers at Losoya Middle School are better prepared on how to handle the stresses of cyberbullying, schoolwork and other mental health factors. The group just wrapped up the NAMI Greater San Antonio Teen Mental Health Wellness Champions Program.

For Daniel Moore, the class touches on a topic that is close to his heart. He said it helped him look at his own mental health.

“They also taught about how stress can build up and anxiety can build up in your head and in your body,” he said.

The class even helped his peers take a different tone with one another.

“After this NAMI program, it changed the perspective on a lot of them,” Moore said. “A lot of people started being more calmer and more respectful.”

His dad, Eugene Moore, said things have changed since he was a kid and bullying is no longer tolerated. He’s glad that that message is getting to local schools.

“These kids are the leaders of the next generation, and so that instilling these values is going to really change the culture,” he said.

Read also: