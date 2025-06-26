South Texas Icon: Michael Quintanilla reflects on breaking barriers

SAN ANTONIO – Michael Quintanilla is known as “Mr. Fiesta,” but he also has a long list of accomplishments.

In an interview with KSAT, he discussed the challenging early days as a journalist at the San Antonio Express-News and how he overcame the obstacles that many LGBTQ+ people encounter in the workplace, eventually becoming one of San Antonio’s most recognized personalities.

“You can be a victim or victorious,” he said.

He also reflected on how his mother played a pivotal role in his success, and how her struggles and sacrifices for the family were aimed at ensuring her children could accomplish their dreams.

Quintanilla also recalled his time working as a features writer for the Los Angeles Times, crashing Diana Ross’s 50th birthday party, interviewing Hugh Hefner in silk pajamas, chasing down Bob Hope in a men’s bathroom for a quote, and meeting George Clooney.

More stories about South Texas Pride: