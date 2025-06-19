San Antonio drag legend Kristi Waters announces cancer diagnosis, pauses performances

SAN ANTONIO – Drag performer Kristi Waters took to social media to say she has been diagnosed with stage three cancer, prompting her to stop performing for the time being.

Waters said she is stepping away from performing to focus on her chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“This isn’t goodbye forever — it’s just a temporary pause," Waters said in an Instagram post.

The well-known performer, who has been captivating audiences in San Antonio for 14 years, told KSAT that while she has been pushing through the pain, she now needs to prioritize her health as she prepares for recovery.

KSAT’s Courtney Friedman sat down with Waters on Thursday and discussed the support that has come her way since the announcement.

“There’s been more love and support than I’ve ever seen before for something that I’ve ever done,” she told KSAT.

Waters will perform 13 more shows, with a final performance scheduled for July 5.

For more on Waters’ journey, hear her story during the 6 O’Clock News on Friday, June 20.